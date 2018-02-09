Unveiled deadline for accreditation to hold exit-poll in presidential elections

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The deadline for submission of documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the accreditation of organizations planning to conduct exit-poll in the extraordinary presidential elections scheduled for April 11 in Azerbaijan, will end on March 22.

According to the Calendar Plan of the main actions and measures for the preparation and holding of the Elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the adoption of documents must be completed by at least 20 days before the voting day.

The CEC should adopt the decision on accreditation of these organizations by April 1.

Each written application must be considered by the Central Election Commission within 10 days from the date of its receiving, the documents submitted together with the application should be examined and a motivated decision should be made on accreditation of a relevant organization.