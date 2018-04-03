Unveiled amounts in election funds of presidential candidates - LIST

© Report

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Financial statements on amounts raised in the election funds of presidential candidates in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs, according to the second preliminary financial statement of the presidential candidate Ilham Aliyev, the candidate's election income amounted to 100,000 AZN.

The income of the presidential candidate Zahid Oruj's election fund amounted to 9,900 AZN, Araz Alizade - 10,000 AZN, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 25,000 AZN, Faraj Guliyev - 10,060 AZN.

According to the documents submitted by other candidates - Hafiz Hajiyev, Razi Nurullayev and Sardar Jalaloglu (Mammadov) to the CEC, their funds were not included in the election fund.

The presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.