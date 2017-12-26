Unveiled amount of financial aid to political parties in 2018

© Report

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Total of 3 mln AZN financial aid will be allocated to political parties in 2018.

Report informs referring to the number of issues related to the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the 2018 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

These funds will only be distributed among political parties represented in Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

The number of deputies of the parties in the Milli Majlis is taken as the basis during its distribution.

Notably, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said that after the proposal to increase the budget deficit during parliamentary debates, this amount increased by 500,000 AZN and reached 3,100 000 AZN.