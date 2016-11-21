Undressed citizens won’t be recorded to video during inspections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Video recording will be stopped if necessity occurs to undress person during criminal inspection and/or confiscation.

Report informs, amendment has been proposed to 246th article (personal inspection and confiscation) of Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the draft law, the process will not be recorded to video, in case of necessity to undress person during personal inspection and/or confiscation. In such a case inspection will be conducted by officers of the same sex with inspected person, upon instruction of investigator.

Amendment will be discussed in plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) on November 29.