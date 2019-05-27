UN Deputy Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan

Baku will host the United Nations Public Service Forum (UNPSF) on June 24, 25 and 26.

Report informs that forum will be held jointly by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations and the United Nations.

The forum is the first UN event in the field of public services.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Louise Fréchette, government and government representatives from different countries, leaders of private and academic sectors, and others will attend the event.

Various plenary sessions, workshops and parallel events will be organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Baku Convention Center.