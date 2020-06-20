Two-week hard quarantine begins in number of cities, regions of Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/38be1d68c0322c5b36c91f57c75e1b8c/67dc15b2-97e4-4fc9-9389-9377df693ce4_292.jpg

From today, the special quarantine regime has been tightened in Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masally, Jalilabad and the Absheron region. Report informs, Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed relevant decision on June 19.

According to the decision, in connection with preventing the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and minimizing the possible consequences of a pandemic following restrictions will be in force from 00:00 on June 21, 2020 to 06:00 on July 5, 2020 in Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh , Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron district.

The following facilities will not operate:

- Large shopping centers, except for food stores and pharmacies in them;

- catering facilities with local customer service (takeaway only);

- museums and exhibition halls;

- barbershops, beauty salons, cosmetic services are prohibited (including in clients' apartments or other places);

- educational institutions (except online exams, contests, and interviews);

During a strict quarantine regime, conducting sporting competitions and outdoor games is also forbidden.

The following persons will be allowed to move based on service cards or a certificate of employment:

- employees of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- members of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and staff of the parliament;

- heads of central and local executive authorities and their deputies;

- heads of state-owned legal entities, as well as public legal entities established on behalf of the state, and their deputies;

- employees of law enforcement, judicial and military bodies, lawyers;

- employees of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan and their local staff (based on accreditation cards issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan)

The movement of ASAN Volunteers Youth Organization Public Union, "Regional Development" Public Union, "Volunteers of Agrarian Development" movement, "Bir" Student-Volunteers, volunteers of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan is allowed after information about them is entered into the portal "icaze.e-gov.az"

Other persons must send an SMS to 8103 to obtain a permit to leave the residence (SMS information is free of charge).

The text of the SMS must contain one of the below-mentioned indices and personal identification data.

One is intended to leave the residence place due to urgent medical needs or undergoing treatment according to the schedule. The permission is given for two hours within the district and city. If there is a need for going to another district or city, the need for additional time during the trip, the period of treatment in a medical institution and the return trip are taken into account. In this case, the time when the patient will return home will be indicated by the doctor.

2 is intended for leaving home to buy food and other daily consumer goods, as well as medicine; for using state, banking, postal services, as well as other services, the activity of which has been permitted; for spending time outdoors (permission is given for two hours once a day; to use the public services, the time for return will be determined in accordance with a certificate issued by the relevant state agency).

The following data must be indicated in SMS:

- for Azerbaijani citizens: the number and series of an identity card (for example, AZE11111111);

- for foreigners temporarily or permanently residing in the country, as well as stateless people: series and number of a residence permit (for example MYI (DYI) 1111111);

- for foreigners and stateless people who have extended legal temporary stay in the country: series and number of the relevant document (for example, MOM 1111111); for instance, to buy products, daily consumer goods, medicine, as well as to use banking or postal services, it is necessary to send SMS by indicating 2 AZE 1111111 to 8103.

The response message from the E-Government system will contain the validity period of the permit. It is possible to leave the place of residence after receiving a positive response from the system.

The permission is not required if it is necessary to leave home due to the direct danger to life and health. The consent is not required if a citizen has been summoned to the court or a law enforcement body. In this case, it is necessary to present a document confirming the summons to the police.

In case of difficulties with sending SMS or receiving a reply from the E-Government system, it is required to contact ASAN Call Center 9108.

For participation in funerals, it is necessary to obtain permission by calling 102.

Following the decree, the activity of the following spheres will be allowed during the tightened quarantine regime:

1. Health and social sector:

1.1. Scientific research and laboratory services;

1.2. Hospitals, polyclinics, and other medical institutions;

1.3. Veterinary services;

1.4. Production of medical equipment, medicines, and medical devices;

1.5. Social services;

1.6. Nursing for persons with permanent physical disabilities, mental or emotional disorders, as well as those in need of special care.

2. Infrastructure:

2.1. Utilities (sewerage and water supply, gas supply, heating, energy distribution);

2.2. Production and supply of electricity;

2.3. Water management and irrigation;

2.4. Telecommunications and communication services.

3. Transport and logistics:

3.1. Cargo transportation by air, sea, rail, and road;

3.2. Railway, shipping, port and highway services;

3.3. Logistics services;

3.4. Public transport and taxi services.

4. Main types of production:

4.1. Production of defense industry products;

4.2. Manufacture of oil equipment and devices;

4.3. Production of food products and raw materials, supply, storage and wholesale of food products;

4.4. Manufacturing of daily care and hygiene products;

4.5. Production of chemical goods;

4.6. Collection, production, and processing of agricultural products, including the activities of farms;

4.7. Agriculture, rotational irrigation, plant protection services and harvesting;

4.8. Production, refining, storage and sale of oil and gas;

4.9. Transmission of oil and gas through pipelines;

4.10. Activities in the metallurgical industry;

4.11. Production and repair of construction and household equipment;

4.12. Engineering and design services;

4.13. Construction and repair of civil and industrial buildings and facilities, roads;

4.14. Production of packaging products;

4.15. Manufacturing of stone, metal and wood products;

4.16. Furniture production and repair;

4.17. Slaughter of livestock.

5. Retail and wholesale:

5.1. Grocery stores;

5.2. Pharmacies;

5.3. Filling stations;

5.4. zoos, including animal feed outlets;

5.5. Sale of construction materials and household items;

5.6. Online sales.

6. Household services:

6.1. Collection and utilization of household waste;

6.2. Dry cleaning;

6.3. Cleaning of residential buildings, except for apartments;

6.4. Car repair;

6.5. Car wash stations;

6.6. Animal shelters.

7. Mass media

8. Financial institutions:

8.1. Banks and non-bank credit organizations, pawnshops;

8.2. Investment companies, stock exchanges;

8.3. Insurance organizations;

8.4. Organizations that provide payment services and clearing services.

9. Special services:

9.1. Delivery;

9.2. Translation;

9.3. Postal services;

9.4. Disinfection services.

10. Advocacy activity.