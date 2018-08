Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ There will be two non-working days in Azerbaijan due tot the Eid al-Adha.

Report informs, in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 105 of Labor Code and Decision No. 40 of December 6, 2017 "On Novruz, Ramadan and Qurban Holidays in 2018" August 22 and 23 (Wednesday and Thursday ) are non-working days.