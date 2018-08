Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ A two-day strike on the Eid al-Adha holiday started in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to the second part of Article 105 of the Labor Code and the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on “Novruz, Ramadan, Gurban holidays in 2018” August 22 and 23 are non-working days.

August 24 is a business day.