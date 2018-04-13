Turkmen President: Ilham Aliyev's victory proves the people's great support

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the President of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, G. Berdimuhamedow stated that Ilham Aliyev’s victory is indicator of people’s great support for his policy which directed at strengthening statehood and social-economic development in the country.

"Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are related with centuries-old friendly and kind neighborly relations. I am convinced that a high level of cooperation and mutual understanding between our countries will be a solid foundation for the further development and strengthening of the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijani relations for the benefit of two brotherly nations," he emphasized.