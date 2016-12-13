Turkish Ambassador: We don't see progress in OSCE MG activity over Karabakh settlement

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has faced with a problem of Nagorno-Karabakh. There are about one million refugees and IDPs in the country. This problem has been continuing for 25 years."

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral told reporters.

The ambassador said that Turkey supports Azerbaijan in this issue.

He noted that no significant progress is being observed in the OSCE Minsk Group activity over Karabakh conflict settlement.