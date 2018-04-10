Today ends pre-election campaign of presidential candidates in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Pre-election campaign of candidates for the Presidential Elections to be held on April 11 in Azerbaijan, ends today.

Report informs, according to the Calendar plan of main actions and events for preparation and implementation of elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the pre-election campaign of candidates registered at Central Election Commssion was suspended by 24 hours prior to commencement of voting i.e., at 08:00 a.m. today.

It is prohibited to conduct any pre-election campaign today and tomorrow, April 11.

Pre-election campaign commenced on March 19. During this period, the candidates may use the facilities stipulated in laws for their pre-election campaign.

On the voting day - i.e. on April 11, the pre-election campaign materials placed inside and outside of polling station rooms will be removed.

Notably, the CEC has so far registered eight candidates for presidency. They are incumbent President Ilham Aliyev from ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Gudrat Hasanguliyev, nominated by the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), Araz Alizade, nominated by the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev from National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev from Modern Musavat Party, Razi Nurullayev from Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Sardar Mammadov (Jalaloglu) from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP) and Zahid Oruj, who has nominated his candidacy on his own initiative.