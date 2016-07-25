Constitutional Court issues a testimonial on a draft Referendum Act presented by President Ilham Aliyev - UPDATED

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Constitutional Court issues a testimonial on a draft Referendum Act presented by President Ilham Aliyev.

Today, Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court has started its plenary session to consider the draft amendments to the country’s Constitution.

On July 18, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on submitting the draft Referendum Act “On making amendments to Azerbaijan’s Constitution” to the Constitutional Court.

The session was opened by the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev who briefed on the questions to be discussed.

Speaking at the meeting, Head of Legislation and Legal Expertise Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Shahin Aliyev has informed the participants about the draft. He recalled that 7 years have passed since the referendum held in 2009: "During this period, Azerbaijan has significantly progressedş Therefore, the proposed changes are necessary."

Then the judges went for a meeting. The judges then recovered at the meeting. After the meeting, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev announced the decision. According to the decision, the Plenum of the Constitutional Court gave a testimonial that the draft Referendum Act proposed by President Ilham Aliyev "On Amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan" does not create a conflict with the general articles of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and can therefore be put to a popular vote - referendum.





***10:06

Today, Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan is holding a plenary session. The hearing started at 10.00 Baku time.

Report informs, the draft Referendum Act 'On amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan', entered to the Constitutional Court signed by President Ilham Aliyev, is being considered in the meeting presided by the Court Chairman Farhad Abdullayev.

The court chairman announced that 8 judges are attending the meeting.

Head of Legislation and Legal Expertise Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Shahin Aliyev is also attending the hearing.

The court will review the draft Referendum Act of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan', which submitted on July 18, 2016 to obtain a testimonial of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Republic by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 156.

Azerbaijani President shall obtain the testimonial of the Constitutional Court in connection with the proposals for changes in the text of Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The court can not refuse to issue a testimonial about the changes proposed by the President in the text of Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Constitutional Court will adopt substantiated testimonial on conformity of the proposed changes to the requirements of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

If a referendum on changes in the text of the Constitution of Azerbaijan to be held, the content of the testimonial of the Constitutional Court will be attached to the ballot papers.

Notably, the draft of Referendum Act, directed to the Constitutional Court, provides for the creation of the post of First Vice-President and Vice-President of Azerbaijan, extension of the presidential term from 5 to 7 years, giving the powers to President to dissolute the Milli Majlis and announce early presidential elections, the elimination of age restrictions in the presidential elections, reduction of the age limit from 25 to 18 years to participate in the parliamentary elections.