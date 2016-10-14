 Top
    Depicting Heydar Aliyev on Azerbaijan's national banknotes proposed

    Deputy Siyavush Novruzov: “There is such a tradition in number of countries”

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Picture of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev must be placed on national banknotes in Azerbaijan.”

    Report informs, Head of Public Associations and Religious Organizations Committee Siyavush Novruzov made this statement in plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

    He noted that denominations of Turkish lira depict Mustafa Kemal Atatürk: “There is such a tradition in number of countries. There is nothing bad if someone puts his picture on chest. Heydar Aliyev’s memory must be immortalized.”

