Time of first CEC meeting on early presidential elections announced

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The date of the first meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) over the extraordinary presidential elections on April 11, was announced.

Report informs, the meeting will be chaired by CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov on February 6.

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on the announcement of the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan. By the order, the Central Election Commission (CEC) was instructed to ensure the appointment of the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11, 2018, in accordance with the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.