Time limit for technical vehicle inspection cancelled

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Term of the state technical inspection of all mechanical vehicles and trailers (semi-trailers), permanently or temporarily registered in Azerbaijan regardless of the forms of ownership, has been cancelled.

Report informs that the Cabinet of Ministers has amended the “Exemplary Regulation on the Rules of State Technical Inspection of Vehicles and Trailers.”

The document was signed by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

The regulation notes that the state technical inspection of all mechanical vehicles and trailers (semi-trailers), permanently or temporarily registered in the territory of the Republic regardless of the forms of ownership, is carried out from January 1 to October 31. The time limit was cancelled by the amendment.

After 4 year from the date of production, the vehicles should be inspected once in two years, however this term should be once a year after 10 years from the production of the vehicle.