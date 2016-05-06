 Top
    Three judges in Azerbaijan were apponted for life

    Chairman of Shirvan Court of Appeal was appointed as a judge of Supreme Court

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today's plenary session of Milli Majlis has considered the issues related to appointments of judges.

    Report informs, upon the recommendation of the Judicial Council, judges of the Supreme Court whose office terms have ended on April 25 - Ibayev Vafaddin Elem oglu, Guliyev Zakir Muslum oglu were re-appointed to their posts.

    At the same time, Chairman of Shirvan Court of Appeal Asgarov Gurbat Agha oglu was appointed as a judge of Supreme Court.

    Chief of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and Political System, Ali Huseynli said that the Supreme Court judges were appointed for life.

    Judge of the Supreme Court Aghayev Rashadat Ahmad oglu, whose term of office has ended, was appointed as a judge of Shirvan Court of Appeal.

