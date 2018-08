© Report

Baku. 26 May.REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov declared age of the oldest voter in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, M. Panahov said that Barda district resident Allahverdiyeva Samarga, born in 1894 is the oldest Azerbaijani voter. She is 123 years old.

The number of 99-year-old voters in the country is 9.245, over 100 years 407.