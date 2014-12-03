The New Azerbaijan Party announces date of starting preparations for parliamentary elections

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) announced the date of starting preparations for the parliamentary elections to be held in 2015.

Deputy Executive Secretary of the party said to Report that YAP will begin the preparations for parliamentary elections in February next year: "After the preparation of the final report of the municipal elections, the preparation for parliamentary elections will start. At first the party's program on the parliamentary elections will be prepared. After the approval of the program by YAP Board of Directors the preparations for the elections will start."

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held in 2015.