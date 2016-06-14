The first plenary meeting of Milli Mejlis extraordinary session starts

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first plenary meeting of extraordinary session of Milli Majlis has started.

Report informs, at the meeting chaired by Speaker Oktay Asadov, first sounded the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

The agenda included discussion of 28 issues.

The meeting will discuss the approval of agreements signed by Azerbaijan with a number of countries, the bill on third reading "On agricultural cooperation" and "Science". In addition, discussion of deputies will include the amendments to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service", providing the provision of bachelor, master and doctoral students the right to deferment from military service.

In addition, agenda includes the issue of amending the law "On status of servicemen", Migration, the Tax Code, the Administrative Code, the Civil Procedure Code, as well as number of bills.