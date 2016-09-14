Board of Copyright Agency makes personnel changes

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the decision on "Membership of the Board of Copyright Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Report informs, the number of board members reached 5 from 6.

By the decision, Director of the Center for Intellectual Property Rights of Copyright Agency Rovshan Nasirov was appointed a member of the Board.

In addition, head of the legal department and the registration works of the Copyright Agency Khudayat Hasanli was dismissed from the membership of the board. Nadira Badalbayli was appointed in his place.