Authority struggling against religious extremism will be given right to prohibit traffic flow

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The agency conducting special operation against religious extremists will be given right to limit or prohibit traffic flow for a while.

Report informs, draft proposal on amendment to 12th article of Traffic Regulations has been discussed in joint meeting of Legal Policy and State Building Committee and Public Associations and Religious Organizations Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

This legal act determines legal base for complex measures to regulate movement of vehicles and pedestrians, to ensure safety of people in traffic flow, to protect environment, private, municipal and public property, to prevent traffic incidents and to alleviate their consequences, as well as rights and responsibilities of road users.

If draft is approved agencies conducting operations against religious extremists will be given right to limit or prohibit traffic during particular time.

Draft proposal has been sent to Milli Majlis for approval.