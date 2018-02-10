Tasks set by Supreme Commander-in-Chief are brought to the attention of Azerbaijan Army’s command staff

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting on February 10.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The meeting with the participation of the Deputy Ministers of Defense, the commanders of the types of troops, the chiefs of the main departments, departments, services of the ministry and commanders of formations also involved the responsible officers of formations stationed in the frontline zone.

Noting the speech of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev at the 6th Congress of New Azerbaijan Party, including his statements on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Azerbaijani Army, the Minister of Defense brought to attention the tasks to be fulfilled this year.

Highlighting the words said by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief about army construction as a priority issue, the arming of the country, as well as the glorious victory of the Azerbaijan Army during the April battles in 2016, the minister stressed that the state and people invariably appreciate the Azerbaijani soldier.

Analyzing the latest operational situation on the front line, the minister gave relevant instructions to the command staff to ensure the constant readiness of the troops to carry out combat missions, to provide the security of military personnel, to raise the level of their moral-psychological readiness, knowledge and skills, as well as in other areas.