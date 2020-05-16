​Swedish King congratulates Azerbaijani President

King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

“On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan,” said the message of congratulation.

On May 28, Azerbaijan celebrates the Republic Day.

The 1917 Russian Revolution put an end to the rule of the Romanovs and saw the collapse of the Russian Empire. Shortly after that, on May 28, 1918, patriotic leaders in Azerbaijan founded the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan was the first democratic republic in the East. It was a parliamentary state, had a flag, an anthem, and an army.

The Republic Day is celebrated as a state holiday on May 28 since 1990.