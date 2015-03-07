Suggested a maintenance of beggars with jobs in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ A member of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state structure of Milli Mejlis Rafael Jabrayilov has put forward a proposal for beggars.

In a statement to Report R. Jabrayilov said that tighten the laws against beggars in unrealistic: "There is an administrative responsibility for begging and vagrancy. However, the involvement begging is a subject to criminal responsibility. We don't intend to take more stringent measures. Despite the fact that these people fined in the administrative order, while we send them to the regions, they come back again. We should look for other ways out of the situation. With tightening the legislation, we will not achieve anything. I would like to suggest to apply administrative methods. That's to say, to send them to the regions and maintain them with jobs".

The deputy said that, that this will not bring glory to Azerbaijan during the I European games "Baku-2015": "With the arrival in Azerbaijan of the guests from Europe also begins "a season of the beggars". One of the optional measures is to present them as gypsies. That's to say, the gypsies live in all parts of the world. This year, only from France deported 20,000 gypsies. We should carried out propaganda work in this direction".