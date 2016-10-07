 Top
    Submission period of DECs financial statements expires

    Financial statements should be submitted to CEC within 10 days after voting

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Submission period of financial statements of the district election commissions (DECs) on receipt and expenditure of funds allocated from the state budget,(DEC) to the Central Election Commission (CEC) has expired.

    Report informs, according to the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures for preparation and conduction of the popular voting (referendum) on September 26, 2016 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the district election commissions must submit their financial statements to the CEC within 10 days after voting - till October 7.

    Notably, Azerbaijan has held a referendum on September 26. The draft Referendum Act put to popular vote included 29 sections subjected to changes and amendments. 

    3 671 797 of 5 267 111 voters, total of 69.7% took part in the referendum. 

