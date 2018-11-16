State Migration Service to launch mobile application

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/3e8495e918303daa111d3573bae05803/3c6bc7a7-3ad1-4a02-97c3-9ac35a6d6e0b_292.jpg

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Mobile application of the State Migration Service is being prepared," head of State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said speaking to reporters.

Report informs that, according to him, the work on the mobile application is nearing completion: "Next month we will introduce this system to the public. It will not only be an informative mobile application. This application will allow to benefit from the all the services provided by the State Migration Service through mobile phones. Foreigners who use this mobile application can register on the location while entering our country, extend temporary residence permits if they want to stay or get permanent resident permit for permanent residence. The application is designed to provide maximum use. The use of the application makes it easier for foreigners to get electronic services, as well as to minimize the time spent on appeals for the service and registration at place of residence."