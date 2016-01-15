Presidential decree units ​State Flag Square Administration and Seaside Boulevard Office

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed decree on State Flag Square Complex Administration under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Seaside Boulevard Office under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Report informs, pursuant to the document, the State Flag Square Complex Administration and the Seaside Boulevard Office were joint, and on their basis the Seaside Boulevard Department under the Cabinet of Ministers was formed.

Under the decree, the Seaside Boulevard Department under the Cabinet of Ministers to implement will conduct state control of the situation, activities, future development and implementation of protection measures of State Flag Square in Baku.

The duties and rights, as well as the use of state property of the State Flag Square Complex Department under the Cabinet of Ministers were given to the Seaside Boulevard Department under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet of Ministers have to resolve other issues arising from the decree.