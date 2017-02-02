State Committee: So far over 300 IDPs voluntarily refused monthly allowance

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Over 300 IDPs have voluntarily refused monthly allowance so far.

Report informs citing the press service of the State Committee on Deals of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

The State Committee stated that the decree "On determination of single monthly allowance for internally displaced persons and persons equated to them" of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, dated January 23, 2017 is appreciated as a next successful step towards strengthening their social protection: "Relevant media discussions, opinions as well as written and oral appeals to the state committee confirm it once again.

Showing as a basis ability to support their families, engagement in entrepreneurial activity, working at high office, several IDPs applying to the state committee, have voluntarily refused monthly allowance and offered granting the amount to low-income families, as well as to increase of the amount in the future.

According to information, 300 applications were received from IDPs of 10 occupied districts.