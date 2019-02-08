State bodies violating rules of organizing citizen reception named - LIST

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Though some state bodies organize citizen reception more effectively, others do not follow these rules. There are some flaws in organizing citizen reception in those institutions," the head of the Presidential Administration's Office for Documents and Citizens' Appeals, Suleyman Ismayilov said .

Report informs that he commented on this issue in his analytical article on how structures are dealing with the problems of the country's citizens in 2018, how these problems were solved by the state bodies and the high level of attention and demand for this work.

Ismayilov noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Energy, Baku Metro CJSC, National Archives, Icherisheher Historical-Architectural Reserve, Baku and Shirvan Court of Appeals, Restoration and Renovation of Areas, International Bank, Chamber of Auditors, Khatai, Sabail districts of Baku, Aghdam, Astara, Goychay, Kalbajar, Shabran, Ujar, Zangilan, other city and district executive bodies and other organizations are also included in the list.