State authorities in Azerbaijan launch measures to prevent tobacco damage

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Ministry of Youth and Sport will take appropriate measures for continuous promotion on mass media on harmful effects of tobacco use.

Report informs, it is envisaged in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on application of the Law "On restriction of use of tobacco products"

According to the decree, all television and radio broadcasters in Azerbaijan should make informative, educational and moral programs on harmful effects of tobacco use and other habits damaging health as well as should allocate at least 90 minutes of airtime per month.

These broadcasts should be aired between 08:00 am and 11:00 pm with 45 minutes between 5.30 pm - 11.00 pm and broadcast copies should be submitted to the National Television and Radio Council every month. In addition, issues related to health and environmental impacts of tobacco use should be included in the curriculum when preparing education programs by the Ministry of Education.

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On restriction of use of tobacco products" on December 29, 2017. The law defines a legal basis for the protection of the health of the population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, promotion of healthy lifestyle, healthy growth and development of children and youth, prevention of harmful habits, reduction of environmental impacts of tobacco use and tobacco smoke.