State agencies to have 5-hour workday tomorrow

As Azerbaijan recorded a record number of COVID-19 cases (325 ) yesterday, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers said the restriction would be applied again in the country.

By the decision of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Minister, working hours for the state agencies and institutions in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities, and Absheron region have been reduced, Report says.

Thus, on June 5, state agencies and institutions in the mentioned regions will work until 14:00.

Notably, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to impose a weekend curfew in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region, to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Activities in all areas of service, as well as the movement of transport (except for special-purpose cars, emergency vehicles, ambulances, and service automobiles of organizations authorized to operate) in four cities and Absheron region, will be halted from 00:00 on June 6 to 06:00 am on June 8.

Citizens are prohibited from leaving their places of residence on the date mentioned above, except the cases of imminent danger to their life and health and an urgent need for medical care, and participation in the funeral of close relatives. In such cases, they are allowed to leave home only through emergency medical services or upon permission by the Duty Services Administration Department of the Interior Ministry calling Call Center 102.

Yesterday, Azerbaijan reported a record daily spike in coronavirus cases (325). The country has confirmed 6,260 cases and 76 related deaths so far.