State Adviser: "The country's multicultural safety is not less important than other security doctrines"

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The country's multicultural safety is not less important than other security doctrines."

Report informs, the State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs, Academician Kamal Abdullayev said at the today's General Meeting of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

He noted that security policy of multiculturalism is held by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev: "Today, the head of the state gives the same attention to all religions and religious communities in the country. Therefore, many other countries are surprized that how the representatives of various confessions in Azerbaijan have a warm, friendly, and even brotherly respect for each other. This is the greatest multicultural value of Azerbaijan."

K.Abdullayev said that "Multiculturalism year" in the calendar will end in December, but will continue forever in the moral, social, ideological and political arena.

According to him, the potential of the ANAS is a real intellectual and moral force in the realization of this mission.