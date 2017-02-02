Staff of Ministry of Youth and Sports visited Alleys of Honor and Martyrs

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Youth and Sport Minister Azad Rahimov, the ministry officials, representatives of youth organizations have visited the Alley of Honor on the occasion of February 2, Youth Day.

Report informs, the staff and representatives of youth organizations paid tribute to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath on his grave.

A prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated, flowers laid on the grave.

Then, visiting Alley of Martyrs, the ministry's staff and representatives of youth organizations paid tribute to the memory of heroes, sacrificed their lives for freedom and sovereignty of the country, laid a wreath at "Eternal Flame" monument.