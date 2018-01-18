SSS Deputy Chief: Perpetrators of January 20 events intended to destroy struggle of Azerbaijani people for freedom

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Cultural Center of the State Security Service (SSS) has hosted an event titled "Heroism School of Modern Azerbaijan: From January 20 to Present".

Report informs, the event was attended by family members of January 20 martyrs, National Heroes as well as by state officials.

First, a film was shown dedicated to the struggle of Azerbaijan for independence, also, statehood policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev.

SSS Deputy Chief, Major-General Ilgar Musayev said that however, many years have passed from the bloody events, that day is not forgotten, on the contrary, allows to understand its historical significance and value. "The purpose of committing this tragedy was to intimidate the Azerbaijani people, destroy and undermine its struggle for national awakening and freedom. But they did not achieve it. Heroes of our people gave their lives as sacrifices and became martyrs".

He noted that President Ilham Aliyev carries out consistent and extensive work in the direction of resolution of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: "Azerbaijan demonstrates a great political and diplomatic will and determination at the state level in this direction. Army building works are successfully continued in the country. The April battles are bright example of this".

Rafiga Asgarova, Chairperson of "Şəhid anaları" (Martyrs mothers) Charity Society, National Hero of Azerbaijan Gultakin Asgarova's mother, also, Shamil Suleymanov, Chairman of the Special Service Veterans of Azerbaijan Public Union and other speakers stressed that on the night of January 19 to 20, 1990, the people of Azerbaijan demonstrated invincibility, heroism and devotion to the Motherland to the whole world.

