SSS Chief: Criminal case launched on USD sale in 'black market', some detained

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "There was a black market of US-dollar in Azerbaijan, I was making reports according to the instructions of the head of state".

Report informs, Chief of the Azerbaijani State Security Service (SSS), Lieutenant General Madat Guliyev told reporters.

"A criminal case has been launched in this regard, works are underway. Some people were detained, names of some revealed. Further decisive steps will be taken in the future," M.Guliyev said.