    State Security chief comments on increasing number of deaths in prisons

    'Number of death incidents in disciplinary services of other countries are no less than this'

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Security Service (SSS), Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev commented on increasing number of deaths in prisons.

    Report informs, he told that the prisoners are also human beings: “They also live in certain conditions. Number of death incidents in disciplinary services of other countries are no less than this. These are ordinary cases. This is not related to any special pressure. They are convicted, isolated, deprived of certain powers”. 

