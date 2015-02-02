Spring session of Azerbaijani Parliament kicks off

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 2, the first plenary meeting of the current year's spring session of Azerbaijan's Milli Mejlis kicked off. Report informs, the meeting, which started with sounding of the national anthem of Azerbaijan is chaired by parliament speaker Ogtay Asadov.

The meeting's agenda includes the discussion of 11 issues.

The reorganization of Calculating and Disciplinary Commission of the Parliament, as well as its legislative work plan for the current year, the approval of the agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Hungarian government, also, besides the changes in the Code of Administrative Offences, the draft of changes in the laws "On Fire Safety", "On Serving in Emergency bodies", "On protection of public health", "On traffic regulations" and "On Advertisement" are expected to discuss at today's meeting.