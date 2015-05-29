Speaker: When I hear name of Martin Schulz I remember Schulz character in 'On distant shores' film

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ "As usual, Azerbaijan's economic development and progress disturb some forces now. Even, in recent years, we have witnessed in periodical terms that the European Parliament's different political groups and MPs issue various statements and make decisions on Azerbaijan. The European Parliament President Martin Schulz said repeatedly not to pay attention to such statements. However, the happenings showed the real face of Martin Schulz." Report informs Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, MP Siyavush Novruzov said it today's meeting of the parliament.

S.Novruzov said that in one events held in Russia, Schulz who does not recognize the independence of Ukraine, noted a period of prosperity of democracy in Armenia: "If Schulz defenses human rights so much, then he must firstly defense the rights of more than 1 million Azerbaijanis becoming refugees after the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, first of all refugees and people killed in Khojaly. He can raise all of these issues at a meeting of the European Parliament. Then, we may believe in Schulz's being a fair defender. However, what we saw is nothing but hypocrisy and betrayal."

He said that Azerbaijan does not need this kind of European values and added that Schultz betrayed the party's values: "In fact, he is a social democrat. I would like to remind once again, the first European Games in Azerbaijan will take place at the high level and their intentions will fail again".

In response to the speech of MP, Speaker Ogtay Asadov said: "When I hear the name of Martin Schulz, I remember Schulz character in 'On distant Shores' (Uzag sahillerde) film. I don't need to say anything else."

P.S. Mehdi Huseynzade a.k.a. Mihajlo is the most wanted guerilla in Yugoslavia and Trieste. Disguised as a Wehrmacht officer, Mehdi plots and successfully performs a terror act in a restaurant full of German officers. However, he is wounded by a spy (Carranti) infiltrated in the guerilla forces. While recovering Mehdi is out of operations for a while. He occasionally paints and daydreams of returning to his native Baku after the war. While the Germans increase the award for Mihajlo, he carries out another daring operation on getting food supply from a wealthy Italian businessman for partisans.

While the Germans start a massive search of Mihajlo, he encounters with Major Schulz, who is suspicious and about to detain him. However, claiming to be a poor, half-German, half-French painter by name Auguste Kraus, Mihajlo demonstrates his painting skills by creating a Schulz portrait. Believing that he is a painter, not a guerrilla, Schulz has no choice, but let go of Mihajlo. But when leaving Schulz`s office, Mihajlo meets Veselin, and the two draw attention of nearby German soldiers and get engaged in a combat. The friends still manage to escape but mortally wounded Veselin dies in Mihajlo`s arms.

Back in the guerrilla camp, Mihajlo receives another bad news: Anzhelika was also murdered. The revenge of outrageous Mihajlo turns to be costly for the Germans, as he explodes several hotels and facilities.

Mihajlo then finds Carranti and kills him before he manages to escape with a suitcase of money. Chased by the German soldiers, Mihajlo arrives in the village of Veselin`s father. The Germans led by Schulz also come to the village and demand the local population reveal Mihajlo`s whereabouts. While the locals do not betray him, Mihajlo does not want to put their lives under risk either. He leaves the house of Veselin`s father and appears in front of Schulz, who to his horror realizes Mihajlo and Kraus are the same person. Mihajlo manages to murder Schulz but gets shot by the German soldiers. Again daydreaming of returning Baku in his last breathe, Mihajlo falls down, but the activated bomb on him explodes and kills the approaching soldiers.