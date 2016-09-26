 Top
    Speaker Ogtay Asadov: This referendum is some verification

    The voting process is going on at the highest level

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ This referendum is some verification. The referendum will ensure the future development of the country."

    Report informs, Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Ogtay Asadov told reporters.

    He said that he began to watch the voting process early in the morning course of the election observation: "The voting process is going on at the highest level and I believe that at the end of the day the changes reflected in the referendum will be adopted."

