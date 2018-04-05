Сomposition of OSCE PA mission to observe elections in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Composition of observation mission of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) for monitoring the presidential elections in Azerbaijan unveiled.

Report was informed in the OSCE PA, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is deploying a mission of observers to Azerbaijan next week for the presidential elections on April 11.

Margret Kiener Nellen (MP, Switzerland) will serve as head of the OSCE PA delegation of some 40 members of parliament from more than 20 countries.

“I’m honored to lead the OSCE PA’s mission of observers to this important election, to show our solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan. As elected members of parliament, our observers can personally attest to the importance of holding democratic elections. The Assembly attaches great importance to each mission we undertake, and assesses all elections based on the same commitments agreed to in the OSCE’s 1990 Copenhagen Document,” she said.

Nilza de Sena (MP, Portugal) will serve as Special Co-ordinator and leader of the 300-plus short-term OSCE observer mission.