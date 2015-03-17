Now some goods and equipment imported to Azerbaijan are free from VAT

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers made a change to the decision "On the list of imported goods that are exempt from value added tax". Report informs, the decision on the change was signed by the Prime Minister, Artur Rasizade.

According to the decision, on the basis of documents of CJSC "Azerbaijan Complex for the Production of Steel" goods and equipment imported to Azerbaijan are exempt from VAT in the framework of the project for the construction of the complex for the production of steel, which will include all the stages from the mining of iron to the steel production.

The decision remains in force till 1 January, 2019.