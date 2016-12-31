Today is Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis.

Report informs, this holiday plays an important role in buiding relations with the Azerbaijanis living in different countries and establishing unity and solidarity among them. The celebration of Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis has become the world Azerbaijanis' need and moral necessity.

This trend shows a high level in the European countries in which the majority of Azerbaijani population live and work. It comes from the fact that the Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations in Europe are successive in mobilizing their power and it assumes importance to come together for the individual members of the community and unite in society and institutions in Europe which is one of the civilized places in the world.

The Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis is celebrated in more than 70 countries over the world. The Solidarity Day has become the most important holiday for the Azerbaijani Diaspora, however, New passes is in the background. The Solidarity Day is marked not only by Azerbaijanis but also by the members of Diaspora who were born in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijanis made great contributions to world civilization living in their native land Azerbaijan for thousands of years. As the result of wars, revolutions, military conflicts, the various socio-political processes in the world, Azerbaijan got shattered, some of the Azerbaijanis were driven out of their homes, deported and separated from one another.

There are some Azerbaijanis who left the country to study, to find a job and live abroad. Thus, Azerbaijanis spread the history all over the world. Large Azerbaijani communities established in Russia, Ukraine and other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Baltic countries, Europe, America, Middle Eastern countries and so.

The Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis was founded at the end of December, 1989 during the collapse of borders in Nakhchivan. The border poles between the North and South Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, the conference of Turkish-speaking countries was held in Istanbul. It was decided in the conference to celebrate the solidarity of the world Azerbaijanis.

Taking into account the importance of establishment of the unity of the world Azerbaijanis, the national leader of Azerbaijan, who was then Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Heydar Aliyev announced December 31 as the World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day. So, December 31 is celebrated as the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. Azerbaijanis are proud of this day and celbrate it proudly.