Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Smoking has been banned in the lobby of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, trash cans in the parliament’s lobby were removed.

Special area allocated for smoking there.

Notably, in the last plenary session of the Milli Majlis lawmaker Ilham Aliyev has proposed ban on smoking in the lobby.