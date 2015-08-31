Siyavush Novruzov: We don't object to Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights to observe elections

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is a supporter of that, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights to observe the parliamentary elections to be held on November 1, 2015 in Azerbaijan.

Report was told by the deputy executive secretary of the ruling party "Yeni Azerbaijan" (New Azerbaijan Party), Siyavush Novruzov.

He noted that the Azerbaijani government has always been a supporter of monitoring elections by the all international organizations and created the necessary conditions for this.

S.Novruzov noted that, the conclusion of some international organizations in regard with the elections in Azerbaijan are biased and far from objectivity: "I can show examples in comparative form. The findings of these organizations in regard with the elections in the post-soviet countries, including Azerbaijan, are different from the approach to elections in Afghanistan, Egypt, Iraq. It is dominated by subjective factors, the statements do not match any legislation and international law.

They gave a positive opinion for the elections in Egypt. After 3 months, Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi was arrested. Positive opinion also given for elections in Iraq. The explosions occur there every day, people die. The countries to which they have given a positive opinion, are not the normal states.

That's to say, their position is known for the international community. Making a negative conclusion on Azerbaijan, they put themselves in a ridiculous and embarrassing situation. In Azerbaijan, people hold elections, not any organization or institution. Regardless of the evaluation by abroad, the people is well aware of who to vote for".