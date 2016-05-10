Siyavush Novruzov: "We do not know any party that presented itself as the APFP"

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ We do not know any party that presented itself as the APFP (Azerbaijani Popular Front Party).

Report informs, Deputy Executive Secretary of NAP, Chairman of the Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations of Milli Majlis, Siyavush Novruzov said that.

"Ali Kerimli declared himself as a chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party. There is a great discontent in the party.

A group of members of that party supports another person and they united around him. Both sides appealed to the court. The Court will make a decision. They have problems with documents and therefore Azerbaijani courts rejected the claim. For that reason they want to appeal to the European Court. They think European Court will accept their claim", S. Novruzov added.

Currently, the concept of the party in APFP is out of question. It is just a circle.

They will continue to operate after the Ministry of Justice and the court will recognize the chairman of the party".