Siyavush Novruzov: Shortcomings in Azerbaijani diplomatic corpses should be eliminated

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Attention to diplomatic corpses of Azerbaijan in foreign countries should be increased and shortcomings to be eliminated”.

Report informs, Chairman of parliamentary committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations, Deputy Secretary of ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Siyavush Novruzov said.

In his speech during discussions on state budget, S.Novruzov told that diplomatic corpses have been opened with decision of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament): “To which country we can say that we close the embassy? Should we say that we don’t have enough money, that’s why we close? We have to pay more attention to this field”.

S.Novruzov stated that we have to take poor families into consideration and improve their lives: “Azerbaijan is a social state. Moreover, we have to support small and medium enterprises, small enterprises should be exempt from taxes, lower taxation grade should be applied to medium enterprises”.