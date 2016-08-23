Siyavush Novruzov: People are happy with current situation in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ "People are happy with current situation in Azerbaijan. Therefore there is no need to hold protests." Report informs, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling party “Yeni Azerbaijan” (YAP) Siyavush Novruzov said.

According to him those who said about possible protests after the referendum, are wrong in their forecasts: "Each organization may carry out the action in accordance with the requirements of the law "On freedom of assembly".

However, due to lack of social base, the opposition can not hold meetings. That is, the radical opposition of the country has no power. They just tell the tale."

Notably, popular vote (referendum) to amend the Constitution of Azerbaijan will be held on September 26.