​Siyavush Novruzov: Nardaran gang was formed for making terrorist acts and spread fear among people

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Every citizen of Azerbaijan must obey the law. You cannot put the difference between the villages, the law must be protected by all. The state belongs to everyone, it takes the necessary steps to solve citizens' social and other problems, and it should be adequately".

the chairman of the parliamentary committee of public associations and religious organizations, the deputy executive secretary of the ruling party Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan Party) Siyavush Novruzov said.

Commenting on Nardaran events, the committee chairman said that if the government takes such steps, it does not mean that it is afraid of someone, or some village: " A religious person should hold the Qur'an in hands, not a gun or a grenade. This issue is not religious, it is the security issue. In this regard, law enforcement authorities will take the necessary steps to protect the socio-political stability in Azerbaijan. The citizens must not abuse the law. These events should be considered nothing more than as a criminal event."

Novruzov stressed that they were speaking about very qualified and trained groups in Nardaran: "Most of them do not even have anything to do with Nardaran. These people came from different regions of Azerbaijan and were trained in other countries. These groups are especially prepared for carrying out terrorist acts and spreading fear among the people.

These plans include implementation of terrorist acts, attacks on statepersons and officials, and the main fundamental change of the constitutional system of the state."

According to him, due to the events in Nardaran, the law "On freedom of religion" would be amended: "Serious changesare to be in another law. Everyone should know that the doors of all the mosques are open to those who truly serve religion. A ban will be imposed against those who use mosques to form their own organizations,. This matter will be discussed at the next meeting."