Siyavush Novruzov: Barack Obama states on NGOs in Azerbaijan not even knowing them

Baku. 28 November.REPORT.AZ/ "Apparently, external forces cannot accept the development of Azerbaijan and it disturbs many people. The international organizations made unfair, biased decisions against democracy and human rights on Azerbaijan repeatedly," MP, Deputy Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party Siyavush Novruzov stated at today's meeting of Milli Mejlis, Report informs.

"Unfortunately, we consistently witness such cases as a result of the incitement of a group of Armenian lobby. US President Barack Obama made a speech on NGOs in previous days. However, he does not know them. Then, Emin Milli (Milli means "national"- ed.) holds the event in the Czech Republic. I think, he should call himself as non-national. Aftewards, they held the event in Georgia," the MP stated.

The deputy addressed the chairman of the Milli Mejlis and said that Azerbaijan should confront such people: "We must not take a great interest in issues incited by them. When we step towards them, they begin to make the statements hard and press us. In my opinion, no state has the right to interfere in the affairs of another state. It also concerns European organizations."