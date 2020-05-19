​Singapore's President congratulates Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Singapore Madam Halimah Yacob has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I wish to convey to Your Excellency and your people, my sincere congratulations on the occasion of Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and best wishes for the peace and prosperity of your country and people. As COVID-19 spreads around the world, there is a need for joint efforts and greater international cooperation. Singapore will continue to work closely with the international community to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and minimize disruptions to global trade and supply chain connectivity," said the congratulation message.

On May 28, Azerbaijan celebrates the Republic Day.

The 1917 Russian Revolution put an end to the rule of the Romanovs and saw the collapse of the Russian Empire. Shortly after that, on May 28, 1918, patriotic leaders in Azerbaijan founded the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan was the first democratic republic in the East. It was a parliamentary state, had a flag, an anthem, and an army.

The Republic Day is celebrated as a state holiday on May 28 since 1990.